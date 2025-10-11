Reem Al Hashimy leads UAE delegation on official visit to Ukraine to advance business, investment, humanitarian cooperation

KYIV, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the UAE Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy to Ukraine, led a high-level UAE delegation on an official visit to Ukraine, aimed at advancing business and investment ties, deepening economic cooperation, and expanding humanitarian engagement — underscoring the UAE’s comprehensive approach to supporting Ukraine’s stability, recovery, and long-term development.

As part of the visit, Al Hashimy met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, where she conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Furthermore, in recognition of the UAE’s contributions in supporting the Ukrainian people and its humanitarian collaborations, President Zelenskyy awarded Reem Al Hashimy the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, one of Ukraine’s highest civilian honors.

Throughout the visit, Reem Al Hashimy held a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian counterparts including with Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Andrii Sybiha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment & Agriculture; and Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defence.

Discussions focused on advancing cooperation in trade, investment, digital transformation, infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, and other strategic sectors, supporting the ratification and implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed in February 2025.

Reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to regional stability and humanitarian diplomacy, Al Hashimy highlighted the UAE’s ongoing role in mediating captive exchanges, with 17 facilitations to date, resulting in the release of 4,641 captives from both sides. Al Hashimy also emphasised the UAE’s continued focus on peacebuilding dialogue, and trust-building measures.

On the humanitarian front, Al Hashimy met with the First Lady Olena Zelenska and signed a US$5 million partnership agreement with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, aimed at supporting psychosocial recovery centers, safe schools programs, and foster-family initiatives. Al Hashimy also visited one of the UAE-supported foster family homes and met with the children and families living in the house, illustrating the tangible impact and social value of these projects on the ground.

Since the onset of the conflict, the UAE supported various aid programmes in Ukraine including foster family homes, relief supplies, ambulances, generators, and essential services benefiting more than 1.2 million people. These efforts form part of the UAE’s wider humanitarian efforts, which provide immediate relief to foster long-term recovery and community resilience.

Reem Al Hashimy’s visit underscores the UAE’s long-term strategic vision for partnership with Ukraine - one that combines economic investment, private-sector collaboration, and humanitarian assistance not only as distinct pillars but as interlocking elements of sustainable development, recovery, and lasting peace.

The delegation included Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, and other senior officials, and business stakeholders, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to broadening and institutionalising strategic engagement.