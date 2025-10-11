Sharjah Institute for Heritage celebrates contributions of Emirati women in preserving traditional crafts

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) – Dibba Al Hisn branch continues to host the “Naqshat Al Noon” activities at the Heritage Village in Al Hisn, celebrating the contributions of Emirati women in preserving traditional crafts and passing them down through generations.

The event also highlights their role in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage through interactive workshops, educational programmes, and creative activities that combine learning with fun.

The event has attracted a wide range of visitors of all ages. Activities included a photography exhibition showcasing Emirati crafts, a corner for family-run businesses, and heritage restaurants. Local women from Dibba Al Hisn demonstrated traditional crafts such as talli embroidery, saffafa weaving, and fabric dyeing, while a dedicated children’s corner offered heritage and cultural workshops aimed at instilling a love of heritage in the younger generation.

A special discussion session titled “Authenticity Passed Down by Mothers” was held, featuring Fatima Al Mughni and Fatima Al Amiri. The session explored the role of women in the past, their methods of raising children, and the authentic values they instilled, which contributed to building society. Participants were honoured at the end of the session in recognition of their engagement and efforts in making the event a success.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, emphasised that the event reflects the Institute’s vision of showcasing the role of Emirati women as custodians of heritage and transmitters of authentic values. He noted that Dibba Al Hisn has become an important hub in the UAE’s heritage landscape thanks to its unique initiatives.

Hind Al Awani, Director of the Dibba Al Hisn branch, added that “Naqshat Al Noon” provides a creative space to highlight the skills of female artisans and supports the sustainability of traditional crafts, affirming the branch’s commitment to enhancing local community participation in all heritage programmes.