Dubai Police to unveil latest innovations at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police is set to participate in GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17th October.

The Force will unveil their latest innovations and achievements in information technology, smart services, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms, all aimed at enhancing communication with the community and improving service accessibility in line with government directives.

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razouqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, highlighted that Dubai Police's participation at GITEX underscores the Force’s commitment, under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to engage in significant global exhibitions actively.

“The aim is to showcase key police achievements that bolster security and safety, while also working to promote community happiness through innovative smart services, applications, and cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence and digital platforms,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Al Razouqi announced that Dubai Police will an array of cutting-edge innovations at GITEX, including the ‘Drone Box’ system, the ‘Smart Police Station’ model (SPS), motion fingerprinting, the AI-powered commentary system (AIX), the 04 platform, the Dubai Police smart app, the Dubai Police website, the ‘eCrimeHub’ platform, smart traffic violation systems, and robotic automation.

“Additionally, visitors to the Dubai Police stand will have the opportunity to learn about the Dubai Police eSports Tournament and the UAE SWAT Challenge, among other exciting initiatives,” he continued.

The Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence encouraged the public and exhibition visitors to explore the Dubai Police stand to experience these innovations firsthand, offering a unique opportunity to see how Dubai Police takes a leadership role in utilising artificial intelligence and advanced technology to enhance community safety and improve police services.