UAE qualify for World Junior Figure Skating Championships

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE National Team skater Marie Bierwert. has qualified for the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Estonia, becoming the first Emirati female athlete to reach this prestigious global level.

Her qualification came after achieving a high score and ranking during the official qualifiers held on the second day of the 2025 Junior Grand Prix Figure Skating Series, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi in its penultimate round.

The women’s singles competition saw the participation of 35 skaters from various countries. Japan claimed first place, followed by Australia in second.

The pairs event featured 12 competitors and attracted a large audience, as participants vied for the final qualifying points ahead of the concluding round of the 2025 Junior Grand Prix series.

Juma Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, said hosting the championship in Abu Dhabi reflects the great support of the nation’s wise leadership, which has provided an ideal environment for nurturing and developing a wide range of sports — including winter disciplines that have witnessed remarkable progress in recent years.