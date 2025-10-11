UAE promotes strategic partnerships in marine sports at UIM General Assembly in China

SHANGHAI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has leveraged its participation in the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) General Assembly in Shanghai, China, to showcase its significant achievements in marine sports. A delegation from the UAE Marine Sports Federation underscored the country's commitment to building and strengthening international strategic partnerships to further the global development of the sport.

The UAE delegation, led by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Vice President of the Federation, and including board members Ahmed Ibrahim and Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, said that the participation supports the UAE’s strategy to enhance its presence in specialised international forums, contribute to the growth of marine sports — which form an integral part of the nation’s cultural heritage and identity — and benefit from global best practices while keeping pace with the latest developments in this vital field.

The meeting discussed ways to develop the regulations governing marine sports races, explored new opportunities for exchanging expertise among member states, and promoted joint cooperation to organise distinguished international marine events that drive the global advancement of the sport.

Al Midfa said the participation provided an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the sector and to exchange insights with experts and specialists at the international level