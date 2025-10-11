Fujairah Environment Authority organises panel discussion at IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Environment Authority organised a panel discussion on monitoring owl species in Wadi Wurayah” as part of its participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The session, presented by Samiullah Majid, Terrestrial Biodiversity Inspector at the Fujairah Environment Authority, focused on documenting owl species in Wadi Wurayah. The monitoring efforts have led to the identification of seven owl species within Fujairah’s natural environment out of the nine species recorded across the UAE, including the rare Omani owl.

Dr Ali Al Hammoudi, Director of the Biodiversity Department at the Authority, noted that the terrestrial biodiversity team continues to document Fujairah’s wildlife through various methods in collaboration with the local community, particularly volunteers. Among the key approaches used are camera traps that capture wildlife activity in rugged mountainous areas where animals and birds find natural habitats due to minimal human activity.

He affirmed the Authority’s keenness to participate in such international forums, which provide an opportunity to highlight its efforts in protecting and preserving the natural environment of the Emirate of Fujairah.