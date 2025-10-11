UAE's Victory Team lead speed races at China Round of F1H2O World Championship

ZHENGZHOU, China, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) --The UAE’s Victory Team dominated the third round of the F1H2O World Championship in Zhengzhou, China, topping both the sprint and qualifying races ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Victory’s Erik Stark clinched first place in the sprint race, followed by Sharjah Team’s Rusty Wyatt in second and China’s Peter Morin in third. Teammate Shaun Torrente (Victory 4) secured second place in the first sprint behind Sweden’s Jonas Andersson, with Grant Trask of Sweden finishing third.

Based on overall results, Andersson leads the championship standings with 50 points, ahead of Stark and Wyatt with 46 points each, while Torrente sits fourth with 44 points.