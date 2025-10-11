GCC Secretary-General highlights child health priorities at First Gulf Paediatrics Associations Conference

KUWAIT, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, said that the number of children under 14 in GCC countries reached 7.9 million in 2023, in addition to 2.2 million youths aged 15 to 19, according to GCC-Stat data.

He affirmed that the health of this group remains a top priority as they represent the region’s true wealth and future foundation.

Speaking at the First Gulf Paediatrics Associations Conference hosted by Kuwait, AlBudaiwi noted that GCC health systems include about 863 hospitals and 3,400 health centres, enhancing readiness to meet community needs.

He added that the GCC Health Strategy 2026–2030 aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and regional health security, while child health programmes have helped cut infant mortality by 45 percent over the past five decades through vaccination.

AlBudaiwi called for greater research into rare childhood diseases, adolescent health, and the use of AI in diagnosis and treatment, along with data exchange among GCC medical institutions.

The three-day conference seeks to advance GCC cooperation and share expertise in paediatrics.