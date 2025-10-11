One game away: UAE stun Oman; need just one point against Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2026

DOHA, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national football team claimed a vital 2–1 victory over Oman on Saturday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup firmly on track.

With this result, the UAE top Group A in the Asian qualifying play-offs with three points, while Oman remain on one. The result means the UAE require only a draw in their upcoming clash against hosts Qatar on Tuesday to guarantee qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Oman opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Issam Al Subhi’s strike deflected off defender Kwame Atun and into the UAE net past goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

In the second half, the UAE took control of the game. A VAR review overturned a penalty initially awarded to the Whites after Ali Saleh was brought down in the 72nd minute. But persistence paid off when Marcos Miloni equalised with a well-taken header from a Saleh cross in the 76th minute.

Eight minutes later, Caio Lucas fired home the winner with a powerful shot from outside the box that beat the Omani goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Khalid Eisa produced several key saves in the dying moments to preserve the lead and secure a crucial win for the UAE, who now stand just one step away from a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.