UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar, conveys condolences over martyrdom of three Amiri Diwan members in traffic accident in Sharm el-Sheikh

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar, and its sincere condolences over the martyrdom of three members of the Amiri Diwan and the injuries of others, as a result of a tragic traffic accident in Sharm el-Sheikh.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, and to the government and people of the State of Qatar over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.