UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent similar messages to King Felipe and to Pedro Sánchez, Spanish Prime Minister, on the occasion.