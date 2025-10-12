Nahyan bin Mubarak launches 'Our Heritage in Words' competition

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, has launched the second edition of the “Our Heritage in Words” competition, a creative writing initiative organised by the foundation in cooperation with national identity clubs in UAE schools and universities.

The competition aims to strengthen pride in national identity, promote creativity and innovation, and discover outstanding Emirati talents in literature, storytelling, poetry, and business management. It reflects the foundation’s vision of a strong and sustainable national identity built on empowerment, productivity, and responsibility.

Sheikh Nahyan said the first edition’s success confirmed the competition’s value and sustainability, praising the efforts of national identity clubs and students who contributed to its success.

The second edition will focus on students across schools and universities, offering a platform to showcase creativity and reinforce commitment to preserving and developing the UAE’s heritage in line with the country’s future vision.

He emphasised that empowering youth and investing in their potential is a national priority and a key focus of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as young people represent the nation’s true strength and foundation for progress.

Participants are required to write an original story inspired by Emirati identity. Topics include tangible heritage, such as historic buildings, landmarks, monuments, and museums, as well as intangible heritage, including customs, traditions, festivals, oral narratives, crafts, and ways of life, among other themes.

Entries must be original works written by the student in classical Arabic, incorporating some Emirati expressions or dialogue. Each story should adhere to literary standards, include supporting illustrations, and must not have been submitted to or won in another competition.

Participants must also comply with the word count specified for their age group.