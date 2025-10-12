Al Jazira takes lead on day two of final round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The eighth and final round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued Saturday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. The venue was packed with spectators as the atmosphere grew more intense heading into the final day of action.

Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club ended the day on top of the team standings, followed by Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third. With only a few points separating the leading clubs, fans can look forward to a thrilling finale as teams battle for the overall title.

Saturday’s competition featured the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions in the Gi category. Male and female athletes delivered impressive performances, combining technical precision with tactical discipline and strong physical conditioning.

Among the guests attending the event and presenting medals were Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD); Ahmed Fadhel Al Mehairbi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Khalaf Salem Al Wahdi, Director of Operations Management at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Head of Priority Banking Coverage at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Hassan Al Shamsi, Head of Private and Priority Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri stated that the second day of competition underscored the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, both in terms of technical development and community participation.

He said, “The intensity of today’s matches and the skill level on display show that the UAE has a strong generation of young athletes ready to take the sport forward.”

He added, “Tomorrow’s crowning of the Gi and No-Gi champions will be more than a celebration of athletic excellence. It will be a testament to how far the championship has come in promoting jiu-jitsu, developing talent, and reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a global leader in the sport.”

Mohamed Al Hammadi said, “We are proud to support a championship of this calibre. The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become a major highlight on the UAE sporting calendar, not only for its scale and quality of competition but also for its reach across the Emirates. It reflects how deeply the sport is embedded in our culture and how it continues to inspire professionalism, discipline, and sportsmanship.”

Mohamed Nabih Omar from Egypt, the father of three daughters competing in the Under-16, Under-14, and Under-12 categories, said, “This championship has become an event families look forward to every year. It brings people together and promotes important values like discipline, determination, and respect. For our children, it’s not just about competition — it’s about learning responsibility, teamwork, and confidence.”

Majid Saeed Al Nahdi from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Under-14 (45kg) grey belt division, said winning in the final round was particularly special. “Standing on the podium today feels amazing,” he said. “My dream is to represent the UAE national team at international championships in the future.”

The championship concludes tomorrow (Sunday) with the Under-12 and Kids divisions, followed by the awards ceremony to crown the Gi and No-Gi overall champions.

