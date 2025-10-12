MoFA showcases digital transformation, new initiatives at 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025 as part of its strategy to achieve a comprehensive digital transformation that enhances operational efficiency and elevates the customer experience.

MoFA’s digital journey focuses on providing proactive, innovative, and user-centric services, fostering a culture of readiness and creativity across institutional operations, and building collaborative partnerships that serve the needs of beneficiaries and stakeholders alike.

GITEX Global 2025 will take place from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where MoFA will showcase new digital initiatives under the platform of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

This year, the ministry’s participation will spotlight its ambitious journey in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, showcasing its role in modernising government operations through national programmes such as the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, the UAE Government Excellence Programme, and the UAE Unified Design System.

The ministry will also unveil a set of new development initiatives that reaffirm its commitment to delivering more efficient and flexible services, enhancing customer satisfaction, and reinforcing a human-centric government model that positions people as the foundation of the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

On the first day of the exhibition, MoFA’s stand will officially kick off its activities, highlighting key digital services and initiatives that reflect its progress toward full transformation.

During the second day, MoFA will sign several cooperation agreements for digital integration with the government, aimed at enhancing intergovernmental connectivity and developing innovative and proactive digital services.

Coinciding with the Year of Community 2025, MoFA will also launch new consular services designed to empower members of the community. On the third day, media representatives will be invited to a special presentation highlighting the ministry’s use of AI and modern technologies in service development, reflecting its forward-looking vision for the future of smart government services.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will have access to an interactive digital experience through an electronic interface that enables real-time engagement and direct inquiries about the Ministry’s various services.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to bolster its presence at major international technology events, particularly GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology and startup exhibitions.

The 2025 edition features over 40 exhibition halls and covers key themes such as AI, data centres, digital health, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, bringing together leading global tech companies, government entities, investors, and industry experts on one global innovation platform.

