Maiden Grand Prix win for Weckström in Victory Team 1-2 finish in Zhengzhou, China

ZHENGZHOU, China, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Victory Team’s Alec Weckström created his own little piece of history by sealing a maiden victory with a stunning drive in a thrilling UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China, on Sunday morning.

The flying Finn overhauled pole-sitter and championship leader Jonas Andersson on the sprint to the first turn buoy and then fended off a fierce challenge from his team-mate Shaun Torrente to confirm victory by 3.910 seconds. The success marked Weckström’s fourth podium finish in 12 race starts and lifts him into a seven-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Weckström said: “Amazing, feels like a dream. I can’t believe I have my first race win and a 1-2 for the team. I am really proud for the whole team. They worked so well this weekend. We were fine with the pace. I just had to manage it. I didn’t want to flip because then you get zero points. I knew where Shaun was and I was managing the gap all the time.”