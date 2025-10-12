Digital Dubai leads distinguished government participation at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The world’s largest technology event, GITEX Global 2025, opens tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marking its largest edition to date. The event brings together over 6,000 exhibitors from 170 countries and more than 1,400 global speakers, including top leaders and decision-makers in technology and digital innovation. Running from October 13 to 17, the exhibition will feature a diverse range of activities that reinforce its status as the world’s premier technology event and a key platform shaping the future of the global digital economy.

The Government of Dubai will participate with an integrated pavilion organised by Digital Dubai, bringing together over 50 government and private sector entities and strategic partners driving the city’s digital transformation. Within the Dubai Pavilion, Digital Dubai will highlight a portfolio of transformative initiatives and projects powered by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global digital capital and a model for future-ready cities.

The pavilion’s Platinum Partners include e&, du, Emaratech, and Emirates Auction, while the Strategic Justice Partner is The Judicial Council which comprises of Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, Judicial Inspection Authority, Rental Disputes Center, DIFC Courts, and the Dubai Judicial Institute. The Gold Partners include Dubai Finance, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, Moro Hub, UXE, and Emcode, and the Silver Partners are Dell and Network International.

This year, the Dubai Government Pavilion will unveil a host of smart digital initiatives and services designed to leverage technology to enhance quality of life—delivering seamless, proactive, and human-centered digital experiences.

Commenting on the occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, stated: “GITEX Global is a highly anticipated annual event that brings together decision-makers and experts from around the world to shape the future of technology. Amid a rapidly changing global landscape, GITEX Global serves as a forward-looking platform for discussion, collaboration, and knowledge exchange that benefits all. The event reflects Dubai’s leadership and its pioneering role in digital transformation, dedicated to enhancing human wellbeing and advancing the digital economy toward new horizons.”

Al Mansoori added: “At Digital Dubai—and across the Government of Dubai—we look at GITEX Global as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to realizing our leadership’s vision through the concept of of creating “City-as-a-Service”— an integrated ecosystem of proactive, predictive, and people-centered services, driven by collaboration across all sectors and a community that thrives in a digitally empowered world.”

This year’s exhibition will spotlight the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Smart Cities, and Next-Generation Technologies, alongside a dedicated space for startup innovation, a key driver of the economy of the future.

With record-breaking participation, GITEX Global 2025 reaffirms Dubai’s global leadership as a hub for innovation and technology, bringing together the minds, ideas, and projects shaping the digital future.

