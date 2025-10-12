Dubai Healthcare City Authority unveils AED1.3 billion development plan

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has announced an AED1.3 billion development plan for DHCC Phase 1, reinforcing its position as an attractive destination for global healthcare investment. The first stage of this comprehensive plan will see the launch of a LEED platinum-certified office building, a purpose-built medical complex, and supporting infrastructure facilities designed to drive robust ecosystem growth and deliver future-ready facilities.

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our upcoming development plan, starting with these flagship projects, reflects our commitment to contribute to the advancement of Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure. By creating an ecosystem that attracts investments, including FDI, and fosters innovation, while integrating sustainability with world-class design, we are aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050. Through the ongoing development, we will continue to cement DHCC’s position as the enabling healthcare and wellness destination for the region and beyond.”

The LEED platinum-certified office building, the first of its kind in DHCC, is designed by award-winning firm P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd. Spanning 13,000 square metres across three basement levels and nine floors, it offers a flexible mix of office units and ground-floor commercial spaces, setting a new standard for sustainable urban development while achieving the highest international certification.

Alongside this, the purpose-built medical complex, designed by Dubai-based Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR), is an anchor project covering 5,800 square metres. With two basement levels and five floors, it provides adaptable spaces for surgical facilities, laboratories, diagnostics, outpatient facilities, medical offices, and support services. Its shell-and-core design, optimised layouts, and smart parking integration ensure long-term flexibility to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare providers and patients.

To complement these projects and enhance community access, DHCA is also delivering multi-storey car parks equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, Salik-integrated smart parking, and full accessibility features.

Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, added: “Our priority is to deliver infrastructure that enables growth and creates confidence for healthcare providers and investors. These projects will enhance accessibility, sustainability, and efficiency across the community, ensuring that DHCC remains the most attractive healthcare investment destination in the region.”

Construction will begin in December 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.