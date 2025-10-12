Abu Dhabi Customs showcases innovative AI solutions at GITEX Global 2025 to strengthen global leadership

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Customs is participating in the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion. During the exhibition, Abu Dhabi Customs will showcase a range of advanced digital initiatives and introduce new AI-powered solutions designed to boost the efficiency of customs operations and strengthen its global leadership.

The participation reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to facilitating trade, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the government’s vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading global economic hub that attracts investments and features advanced infrastructure supporting sustainable growth.

A key highlight of this year’s participation is the launch of the Smart Customs Interpreter, an interactive platform developed entirely in-house under the leadership and supervision of talented Emirati professionals. Powered by artificial intelligence, the platform facilitates real-time communication between customs officers and clients of diverse nationalities in over 90 languages. It integrates voice, text, and sign language interpretation into a single, secure interface, ensuring both accuracy and confidentiality in communication.

The Smart Customs Interpreter helps reduce the time required to complete customs procedures, minimises errors caused by language barriers, and enhances the overall quality of the customer experience, improving operational efficiency across all border points.

Mohammed Hussein Al Blooshi, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Abu Dhabi Customs, said that the participation at GITEX Global 2025 reflects our commitment to advancing innovation and technology in the customs sector. He emphasised that the showcased solutions align with government priorities to deliver smart services that drive excellence and global competitiveness in customs operations.

Al Blooshi added that GITEX Global provides an ideal platform to exchange ideas, expand partnerships, and explore emerging technologies. It also offers valuable opportunities to learn from global best practices and leverage innovation to enhance operational performance, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building an advanced, knowledge-driven economy.

