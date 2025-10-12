University of Sharjah ranks third globally in international outlook in 2026 Times Higher Education World Ranking

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The University of Sharjah (UoS) has marked a significant academic achievement in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by making remarkable strides in research quality and international outlook. UoS secured the third position globally in the international outlook metric and climbed to 47th place worldwide in research quality, improving considerably from last year's ranking. It also maintained its distinguished standing among the world's top 350 universities, cementing its reputation as a leading regional and international academic institution.

In a statement on this milestone, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. He praised His Highness's vision in elevating the University as a global research institution dedicated to knowledge production and localization.

Prof. Agamy remarked that ranking third worldwide in the international outlook category reflects the UoS’s rich academic diversity and openness. With students and faculty representing over 100 countries, the University fosters a vibrant intellectual and cultural environment. This diversity equips its graduates with the skills to thrive in multicultural workplaces and enhances their competitiveness in the global job market.

Regarding the University's rise to 47th in research quality, Prof. Agamy attributed this progress to significant investments in the research ecosystem. The University provides a stimulating environment through state-of-the-art laboratories, robust support for researchers, and encouragement to publish in prestigious scientific journals. The focus remains on applied research that addresses societal challenges both locally and globally. Additionally, UoS actively strengthens international research partnerships with renowned global universities and research centers, further boosting its scientific output and impact.

The Times Higher Education ranking is one of the most credible global assessments of university performance. It employs rigorous indicators covering teaching quality, research volume and reputation, funding, knowledge transfer to industry, and international outlook, which measures diversity in staff and students and global research collaboration.

This latest ranking underscores the University of Sharjah's dedication to academic excellence, impactful research, and international engagement, positioning it among the foremost centers for higher education worldwide.

