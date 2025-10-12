RTA showcases 11 AI projects, initiatives at GITEX 2025

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part with a prominent pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest showcase for technology and digital transformation, to be held from 13 to 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The landmark event convenes more than 6,800 companies representing 180 countries, alongside over 400 government entities, and is expected to attract upwards of 200,000 visitors, including leading experts, senior executives, and specialists in future technologies.

During its participation, RTA will unveil 11 pioneering projects and initiatives that underscore its leadership in harnessing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive technologies. Among the highlights are the Smart Connected Vehicles Network, AutoCheck 360, the Smart Mobility Platform for Safe Cities, the Smart Traffic Solutions Platform, the Safe Tracks Rail Inspection System (ARIIS), the Trackless Tram, Dubai Mobility Lab, the aerial taxi, interactive kiosks, smart digital channels, and the AI Factory.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stressed RTA’s keenness to participate in GITEX, the world’s largest event for modern technologies, through presenting a comprehensive suite of smart projects and initiatives that embody the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer said: “Our participation reaffirms RTA’s commitment to embracing the latest digital technologies and AI applications, while driving digital transformation across all our services. This, in turn, enhances operational efficiency, enriches the customer journey, improves the quality of life for residents and visitors, and fosters innovative solutions for sustainable mobility.”

“We are keen at RTA to lead in adopting emerging technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics to develop a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem that supports community happiness. Our participation in GITEX 2025 provides a platform to showcase projects that embody the transition from digital services to smart services with predictive capabilities and autonomous decision-making.”

Al Tayer added: “At RTA, we operate under a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for digital and smart transformation, built on leveraging emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data, and predictive solutions. Our aim is to provide proactive and integrated services that support the quality of life in Dubai and reinforce its position as a global hub for innovation in future technologies. This is part of our Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030, which aspires to make RTA a global leader in AI-powered mobility by enabling an integrated and interconnected ecosystem that enhances quality of life in Dubai.”

“This year, our participation focuses on showcasing a wide range of smart projects that represent a transformative step in our digital transformation journey. These include AI applications, predictive solutions based on big data analytics, and the use of the Internet of Things in managing assets and infrastructure. Through this participation, we also seek to engage with our strategic partners and explore the latest global innovations, thereby enhancing our ability to develop future-oriented solutions in the transport sector,” Al Tayer stated.