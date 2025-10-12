Dubai to host 1st Annual Emirates Orthodontic Society Congress

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Orthodontic Society (EOS) and the Conference Organizing Committee the

Dubai will host the inaugural Emirates Orthodontic Society (EOS) Annual Congress from October 17–18, 2025.

Mohammed Mahmoud Al Shalabi, President of the Emirates Orthodontic Society and Congress Chair, said the Dubai Health Authority-accredited congress, hosted by the EOS, will bring together renowned speakers from around the world and the region to share their expertise through keynote lectures, instructional courses, interactive case discussions, and hands-on workshops.

Attendees can look forward to a rich and dynamic scientific programme that highlights the latest innovations and clinical practices in orthodontics, he added.

The congress is tailored to engage a broad professional audience, including orthodontists, general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dental residents, laboratory technicians, and dental assistants.

The event is the culmination of the EOS’s efforts to promote the UAE’s position as a leading scientific centre in the field of orthodontics.

