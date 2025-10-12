Jaheziya launches ofNational Forum for Preparing Leaders in Medical Sector

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The National Forum for Preparing Leaders in the Medical Sector (I‘dad) was launched in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, under the slogan “Together for a Ready Nation.”

The event is an initiative of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response (Jaheziya), organised by Al Wataniya Training “Tadreeb”, and supervised by the UAE Volunteer and Reserve Medical Team. Its aim is to develop national competencies and skills across medical specialties, and to build a base of trainers accredited locally and internationally.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Doctors of the Emirates, and Head of the UAE National Program for Medical Readiness and Response (Jaheziya), affirmed that the forum reflects Jaheziya’s commitment to developing national cadres equipped with strategic vision, and advanced academic, clinical, and research medical skills according to the highest international standards. This contributes to achieving national healthcare goals and qualifying specialized medical professionals.

Dr. Al Shamry emphasised that the forum combines academic education and practical training, helping participants develop leadership skills necessary to address the challenges of contemporary medical work across various disciplines. The program follows a unified curriculum recognized locally by healthcare institutions and internationally by leading universities and centers of medical education and training. Its goal is to prepare national executive and professional leaders capable of facing challenges in the health sector by integrating the latest scientific methodologies and best leadership, clinical, and academic practices.

The opening session of the forum highlighted national initiatives in medical readiness and response, the role of national medical personnel in leading the healthcare system, and the adoption of innovative medical programmes in preparedness and emergency response.

These efforts have, in recent years, successfully built the capabilities of thousands of first-line healthcare workers in public and private hospitals, fostering a generation of leaders ready to continue the nation’s health development journey. This has been achieved through investment in national human resources and collaboration with leading global medical institutions, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Association of Critical Care, the American Institution for Disaster Life Support, and the European Center for Disaster Medicine.

This innovative and unprecedented initiative reflects the wise leadership’s support for Emirati doctors in promoting innovation and excellence in the medical sector, contributing to sustainable health development, and enabling them to give back to the nation and serve society under the slogan “Together for a Ready Nation.”

Professor Oliver Jacden, Director of the National Programme for Medical Education, Training, and Research, stated that the forum is organised periodically across the Emirates. It targets hospital leaders and heads of emergency medicine, intensive care, anesthesia, surgery, and readiness departments. The goal is to prepare the next generation of leaders capable of managing specialized training programs, medical departments in public, private, and non-profit hospitals, and leading Emirati trainers to head medical training centers and hospitals.

The programme also focuses on enhancing medical readiness and improving emergency and disaster response standards, aligning with the UAE’s vision of optimal investment in human capital and the qualification of medical leaders according to the best global standards, he added.

