World FZO concludes its 11th World Congress in China

HAINAN, China, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The World Free Zones Organisation concluded its 11th annual World Congress in Hainan, hosted by China’s Hainan Province over three days. The event attracted more than 1,200 participants from 70 countries, along with 16 high-level ministerial delegations and representatives of international economic and trade organisations.

The final day of the congress featured the Annual General Assembly meeting, during which a set of strategic resolutions aimed at enhancing the organisation’s operational framework and strengthening its global network of free zones was adopted. Elections were also held for the World FZO Board of Directors for a new term.

The closing ceremony was attended by Liu Xiaoming, Governor of Hainan Province, alongside Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, as well as a number of senior officials and participants from various countries.

Liu Xiaoming extended his profound appreciation for selecting Hainan to host this prominent international event, noting that the World FZO’s World Congress is an important platform for the exchange of global expertise in the development of free zones and the promotion of international economic integration.

He also praised the constructive cooperation with the World Free Zones Organisation, highlighting Hainan government’s commitment to continuing its support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of free zones as pivotal drivers of sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organisation, emphasised that this year’s congress represents a pivotal milestone in the organisation’s journey and a launchpad for a new phase of international cooperation in the free zones sector, reinforcing their vital role as key drivers of economic growth and sustainable development.

Dr. Al Zarooni said: “Free zones worldwide have proven that they are no longer just trade hubs, but integrated economic ecosystems that contribute to job creation, enable economic diversification, and enhance the resilience of global supply chains. Through cross-border partnerships, global challenges can be transformed into real opportunities for collaboration and shared growth.”

One of the highlights of the third day was the inauguration of the First Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Development International Forum in China, featuring high-level participation from leaders and representatives of free zones and economic authorities worldwide.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni delivered the opening address, noting that free zones today serve as strategic tools for expanding international trade horizons and stimulating investments, stressing the importance of cooperation among nations to develop systems capable of addressing global changes and achieving inclusive growth.

At the conclusion of World FZO’s 11th Annual World Congress, Miguel Lecaro, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to China, received the flag from Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, signifying Panama’s role as the host of the 12th Annual World Congress, scheduled for July 2026.

This announcement underscores the continued global momentum of the conference and reaffirms its position as a premier platform that brings together decision-makers, free zone leaders, and investors from around the world. Hosting the event in Panama is expected to expand the international cooperation network among free zones, create new investment and trade opportunities, and foster knowledge exchange to strengthen global economic integration, building on the successes of the Hainan edition and the previous one in Dubai.

The congress served as a global platform for shaping shared visions on the future of free zones and reinforcing their role as primary engines of global economic growth and a cornerstone for expanding international cooperation and building a more interconnected and sustainable economy.

