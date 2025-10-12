Muslim Council of Elders expresses condolences, solidarity with Qatar over victims of road accident in Sharm El-Sheikh

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders has extended its sincere condolences to the State of Qatar — its leadership, government, and people — over the victims of the tragic road accident that occurred in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, which resulted in the death of several members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan and the injury of others.

The Council expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar in this painful tragedy, praying to Almighty God to shower the victims with His boundless mercy, grant them eternal rest in His vast gardens, bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and bestow patience and solace upon their families and loved ones.