MBRF, UNDP unveil details of Knowledge Summit 2025

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during a high-level event held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in partnership with the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, announced details of the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit, taking place on 19–20 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event outlined the main themes of this year’s edition, which marks the Summit’s tenth anniversary. The Summit will explore the concept of ‘Knowledge Markets’ as an economic and social driver of growth, inclusion, and empowerment, while presenting international best practices in sustainable development and highlighting the role of partnerships and investment in building integrated knowledge ecosystems.

Through its sessions, Knowledge Summit 2025 will promote global dialogue to build fair, effective knowledge markets that support a resilient knowledge economy capable of adapting to rapid change. Discussions will address the potential of modern technologies such as AI, blockchain, and big data in developing practical solutions to global challenges. The Summit will also focus on key issues, including legislation, social transformations, intellectual property, patents, education, research, and innovation.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Knowledge Summit 2025 represents a strategic milestone that crowns a decade of impactful achievements. It reaffirms our message of positioning knowledge as a tool for empowerment, nurturing generations, and shaping a prosperous future. Announcing this year’s edition from New York underscores the Summit’s global stature and its role in advancing innovative solutions to shared challenges, promoting sustainable development, and establishing knowledge as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone for empowering individuals and communities.”

Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Arab States, said: “This year’s Knowledge Summit reiterates that knowledge is the foundation for building just, inclusive, and sustainable economies and societies.

At UNDP, we see knowledge markets as powerful drivers to empower people, bridge divides, and help countries navigate global challenges, from climate change to digital transformation. Through our long-standing partnership with MBRF, we are working to turn knowledge into a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development, shaping a fairer and more prosperous future for all.”

This year’s Summit will feature over 45 dialogue sessions with around 130 speakers, including senior government officials, international experts, and leading figures in business, academia, and development. The programme will also include interactive side events such as the Authors’ Corner, the Knowledge Markets Exhibition, and the Knowledge Café, in addition to a Policy Roundtable.

The Summit will also host the launch of the 2025 edition of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), which provides insight into trends and opportunities in knowledge economies and societies worldwide, supporting evidence-based policymaking.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Knowledge Project Lead at UNDP, said: “The GKI has served as a pioneering knowledge instrument since 2017. It has been undergoing extensive review since last year, with the support of experts from diverse domains to ensure that it stays aligned with rapid global shifts, including those in technology, the digital economy, and climate change, ensuring a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach.

Moreover, the latest edition of the GKI and its findings will be unveiled during ‘Knowledge Summit 2025’. This is a significant milestone as the index delivers profound insights, empowering nations to design forward-looking policies.”

The organisation of this year’s Summit comes at a pivotal moment as the world undergoes deep economic, technological, and social transformations. The event reaffirms the importance of fostering a global platform for dialogue, exchanging experiences, and building cross-border partnerships to shape a shared vision for the future of knowledge.

