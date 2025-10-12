International Judo Federation approves 14 weight categories for 11th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The International Judo Federation (IJF) has approved 14 weight categories for the 11th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region.

The organising committee confirmed in a statement today that the tournament, a qualifying event for the 2028 Olympics, will kick off from November 27 to 30 at Mubadala Arena, with lightweight bouts featuring under 48kg, 52kg, and 57kg for women, and under 60kg and 66kg for men.

The competitions also include the “light middleweight” category under 63 and 70kg for women, and 73 and 81kg for men, and the heavyweight category under and over 78kg for women, under and over 90kg, and under and over 100 kg for men.

The UAE Judo Federation says:’’We look forward to welcoming national federations, distinguished delegates, and athletes from around the world, each adding to the vibrant and dynamic spirit of this ompetition.’’

‘’This Grand Slam is set to be an exceptional celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and the true spirit of Judo. We eagerly anticipate remarkable performances and the forging of friendships that cross borders. Let us unite to honour the camaraderie and unity that Judo represents, and to further strengthen the global Judo community.’’

