President of European Council to attend Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace

BRUSSELS, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The President of the European Council, António Costa, will attend the “Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace” on Monday 13 October on behalf of the European Union, at the invitation of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

“A long path toward peace starts tomorrow in Egypt. The international community is united in its commitment to a future where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace and security. For the first time in a long time, there is real hope. Hope for the release of all hostages, for a ceasefire, and the unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza. Hope for a just and sustainable peace, and a brighter future, grounded in the two-state solution. Together, we will help rebuild Gaza and help heal the wounds. We will not forget the horrific events of 7 October 2023, which should never be repeated,'' said António Costa, President of the European Council, in a statement ahead of the summit.

The EU is committed to contribute to transitional governance, recovery and reconstruction processes to make sure that the ‘day after’ is a success, including by continuing its support to the Palestinian Authority. These efforts should pave the way for long term stability, grounded on the two-State solution, with Israel and a State of Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security.

The European Union and its member states are among the world’s leading donors of humanitarian aid, including to the Palestinian people, aiming to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and maintain human dignity. Last September, President Costa participated on behalf of the EU in the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, organised by France and Saudi Arabia during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.





