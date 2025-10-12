Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Expand North Star

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today inaugurated the 10th edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event fostering startup and investor engagement, at Dubai Harbour.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event running until 15 October is part of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, and unites 2,000 of the world’s most promising startups, featuring the highest percentage of growth and late-stage startups seen in a tech event, 40 unicorns and over 1,200 investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Discussing the enduring influence and impact of Expand North Star, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor hailed the event as a beacon of bold ambition and an unrivalled platform that unites entrepreneurs, bridges markets, forges connections, and inspires cross-continental collaboration.

H.H. noted that Expand North Star’s digital economy contributions were inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,to promote digital transformation and economic diversification. This vision had been a “defining catalyst” in the event’s success over the years, with profound positives for the global startup ecosystem, he added.

Sheikh Mansoor stated: “The remarkable growth of Expand North Star is a shining illustration of Dubai’s commitment to forging a prosperous future for all – one where startups are empowered, talents are nurtured, and the vast potential of aspirational partnerships and investments is realised.

Over ten consecutive years, this event has evolved into a globally revered enabler of innovation and opportunity, becoming a defining catalyst driving the industrial development and GDP growth long envisaged by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Consequently, these outcomes have consolidated Dubai’s position as a global capital for creativity, entrepreneurship, and transformative progress – a capital admired around the world.”

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, were also in attendance during the opening event.

Sheikh Mansoor toured international pavilions at Expand North Star, engaging with exhibitors, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists showcasing disruptive solutions and highlighting trends, opportunities, and best practices spanning AI, Climate Tech, Health Tech, Fintech, and Deeptech.

Al Olama emphasised that Dubai, under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, continues to accord utmost importance to the development of the digital economy. This endeavour aligns with the goal of establishing the emirate’s economy in the vanguard of the global digital landscape and reflects its vision to advance a global digital economic environment that empowers startups, fosters global partnerships, and promotes a business environment that drives

progress.

“Expand North Star serves as a strategic platform for attracting talent and investments, fostering influential partnerships in these spheres, empowering startups, and providing a supportive environment for their growth,” he stated. Highlighting the pivotal role of the event in shaping the global digital economy map, he noted that it offered a solid platform for entrepreneurs looking for promising opportunities in Dubai and global markets, supporting the emirate's drive to diversify its economy and accelerating digital transformation across various vital sectors.

Firmly integrated with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI event, Expand North Star convenes leading founders, investors, business leaders, and strategic partners from the public and private sectors to examine collaborative potential, explore growth opportunities, and co-create the future AI and digital economies. Its programme aims to unlock vital avenues for funding, scaling, and deal flow, supporting startup growth ambitions.

Alongside the showcase, Expand North Star presents a wealth of engagement and learning opportunities, including new interactive zones spotlighting innovation across future-critical industry sectors. The four-day programme further highlights these sectors through an immersive conference agenda featuring the all-new GITEX ScaleX Ventures Summit, Climate Capital Summit and GITEX Digital Assets Forum. The Future Blockchain Summit shines a spotlight on the breakthrough innovations in web3 and fintech, while startups from across continents join the highly anticipated Supernova Challenge 2.0, the world’s largest startup pitch competition, offering a total prize pool of over $300,000 in cash rewards.