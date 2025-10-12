Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends conclusion of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the eighth and concluding round of the second Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

H.H. awarded the winners in both the Gi and No-Gi categories, honouring the clubs and academies from across the UAE that competed in eight rounds, taking place from January to October 2025.

H.H. also recognised the championship’s sponsors for their contribution to the event’s success and their important role in promoting community participation and fostering sporting values.

He congratulated the winners on their outstanding results, commending the high levels of performance, sportsmanship and competitive spirit demonstrated by all teams throughout the various stages of the championship’s second edition.

H.H. praised the efforts of the organising entities in ensuring the success of the tournament, which contributed to reinforcing the event as a leading platform for nurturing and showcasing new talent and strengthening the presence of jiu-jitsu across the nation.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, extended his sincere gratitude to H.H., for his patronage and enduring support of national sports.

He added that H.H.’s attendance at the championship final and his recognition of the winners underscore the leadership’s vision to establish sport as a vital investment in the nation’s youth and future generations.

He also highlighted that the championship’s success, in terms of organisation, participation and technical standards, reflects this support and visionary leadership, establishing Abu Dhabi as a global model for advancing the sport of jiu-jitsu and nurturing champions.

The championship’s final round attracted the participation of more than 2,500 male and female athletes from leading local clubs and academies who competed in the Gi category across the under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 age divisions, in addition to the adult and masters categories.

The second Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship took place over 10 months, including eight rounds held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, and featured Gi and No-Gi competitions.

The event has become a key sporting and community milestone, fostering self-confidence, respect and teamwork among athletes of all ages.

