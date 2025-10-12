Arab Hospitals Federation Awards honour healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has announced that 11 hospitals in the emirate have been recognised among 38 hospitals from 10 Arab countries under the Golden Initiative Certificate – Star of Excellence in Patient Experience award, during the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was organised by the AHF, in partnership with The Beryl Institute, and the DoH, together with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a subsidiary of M42, received five prestigious awards during the ceremony. The recognition highlighted the impact of two strategic initiatives: the Department’s Sahatna app and Malaffi, a flagship platform operated by ADHDS. Both initiatives earned top honours across multiple categories, for their innovation and excellence in patient care.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We take great pride in this achievement, which adds to the distinguished journey of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. The recognition of healthcare facilities and strategic initiatives in the emirate reflects Abu Dhabi’s leadership in continually enhancing patient experience and showcases its capabilities in cementing its global position as a leading destination for healthcare.

We remain steadfast in pursuing our vision of establishing one of the world’s most intelligent and efficient healthcare systems. We congratulate the winning facilities and initiatives and extend our appreciation to our partners at the Arab Hospitals Federation, and all those who contributed to this success.”

The Sahatna app, Abu Dhabi’s integrated healthcare platform, received the Gold award in two categories: Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement, along with Innovation and technology. Malaffi, the region’s first health information exchange platform, received the Platinum award in three categories: Safety and Quality of Care, Continuity of Care and Transition Management, and Staff and Provider Engagement and Development.

Kareem Shahin, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, said: “These awards are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to putting patients at the center of everything we do. The Malaffi platform represents our commitment to leveraging technology and data to enhance patient outcomes and elevate their treatment experiences. This recognition validates our mission to transform healthcare delivery through data-driven solutions and patient-centered care.”

Across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare facilities, SEHA Clinics stood out by receiving the Platinum Award in Safety and Quality of Care, in addition to four Gold Awards in the categories of Leadership, Governance, Policy and Culture; Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement; Continuity of Care and Transition Management; and Accessibility.

Al Dhafra Hospitals excelled, receiving four Gold awards in the categories of Safety and Quality of Care; Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement; Staff and Provider Engagement and Development; and Accessibility.

The Catheterisation Laboratory at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City won the Silver award in Staff and Provider Engagement and Development.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City received Gold awards in the categories of Safety and Quality of Care; Innovation and Technology; Continuity of Care and Transition Management; and Staff and Provider Engagement and Development, along with a Platinum award in Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City received the Silver award in Safety and Quality of Care, and the Gold award in Staff and Provider Engagement and Development. Its Rehabilitation Hospital also received two Gold awards in Safety and Quality of Care, and Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement.

Tawam Hospital earned the Silver award in Safety and Quality of Care, as well as the Gold award in Staff and Provider Engagement and Development.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi received multiple accolades, including Gold awards in Safety and Quality of Care; Communication and Information Sharing; and Psychological and Emotional Support, alongside Platinum awards in Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement; Innovation and Technology; and Staff and Provider Engagement and Development.

Aman Healthcare (Abu Dhabi) was recognised with the Platinum award in Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement, and Salma Rehabilitation Hospital received the Gold award in the same category.

Alice Yammine Boueiz, CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, said: "Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector stands as a pioneering model and a regional reference for Arab countries on how to build advanced and effective health systems that place the patient at the heart of care. At the Arab Hospitals Federation, we take pride in their participation in the Star of Excellence in Patient Experience, and we consider their achievements and successes a source of inspiration and a model to follow.

We work to transferring these experiences and expertise to various Arab countries to foster a culture of quality, innovation, and advance patient experience everywhere. This reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in shaping the future of healthcare in the Arab world."

Dr Jason Wolf, President and CEO of The Beryl Institute, said: “Our commitment to patient experience goes far beyond survey results or satisfaction levels. It is centered on the very human experience that places patients, caregivers, and communities at the core of our attention. This initiative represents a call for healthcare institutions to serve as beacons of hope and inspiration in making healthcare safer, more human, and truly unforgettable.”



