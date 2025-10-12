Dubai Health to showcase latest digital initiatives at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Health has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, where it will showcase its latest digital initiatives, highlighting its role in enhancing healthcare outcomes and improving the patient experience.

Dubai Health will participate within the Dubai Government Pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October. The exhibition, which brings together leading public and private entities, focuses this year on the latest developments in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Atif Al Braiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said: “Dubai Health’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects our commitment to leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence solutions to advance healthcare services and redefine the patient journey. The exhibition provides a global platform to explore the latest digital innovations and apply them toward building an integrated healthcare system that meets future needs.”

He added: “Our digital transformation continues to pave the way for an integrated, advanced healthcare ecosystem supported by artificial intelligence, one that enables faster, more precise, and more accessible care for every individual. Through these efforts, we aim to elevate quality of life and realize our vision of Advancing Health for Humanity.”

During the exhibition, Dubai Health will showcase three digital projects as part of its efforts to harness AI to improve the quality of healthcare services.

Among them is Virufy, an AI-powered smartphone application designed for rapid and accessible prescreening of infectious respiratory diseases through the analysis of users’ cough sounds. The initiative stems from a partnership with Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity. Under this collaboration, a clinical research study will be conducted to validate the accuracy of Virufy’s AI algorithm. Once validated, this technology has the potential to strengthen public health preparedness, offering a convenient screening tool directly accessible via smartphones.

Another initiative is “Virtual ICU”, a digital system focused on improving pediatric care and ensuring continuous monitoring in a secure, technology-driven environment. It enables specialists to remotely monitor critical cases through smart surveillance tools and real-time clinical data analysis, ensuring early intervention, reducing complications, and supporting recovery. The system also connects intensive care units through a unified virtual network, allowing medical teams to share knowledge and provide consultations across facilities.

Also highlighted is “Agentic AI for MBRU Admissions,” a generative AI-powered virtual assistant designed to provide round-the-clock support for students and applicants. It responds to inquiries about admission programs, registration requirements, and scholarships at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health.

The intelligent system interacts through phone calls and text-based chats, delivering accurate and reliable information that simplifies the admissions process and creates a smoother experience.

Dubai Health’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 aligns with both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Digital Strategy, reflecting its commitment to deploying AI across its system to serve the community and improve quality of life.

