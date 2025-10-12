Tadej Pogačar makes history with his fifth successive Il Lombardia victory

BERGAMO, Italy, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – With another peerless display in the world champion’s rainbow bands, Tadej Pogačar won Il Lombardia on Saturday afternoon for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. It is another victory in a remarkable season for both Pogačar and the Emirati squad, with the Slovenian adding to his titles at the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Making Il Lombardia his third win in a Monument Classic this season, Pogačar becomes only the second rider in history to win three Monuments in the same calendar year, following in the wheel tracks of Eddy Merckx. It is not the only slice of history that Pogačar takes with his latest win in Bergamo.

Between his wins in Flanders, Liège and Lombardia, his third-place finish at Milano-Sanremo in March, and his runner-up spot at Paris-Roubaix in April, the reigning two-time world champion becomes the first rider in history to finish on the podium of all five Monuments in the same season.

Making his winning attack with 34km to go on Saturday, the 27-year-old roared up the final climb into the Città Alta, before descending into the city to take his fifth successive win at the Race of the Falling Leaves.

In doing so, he draws level with the great Fausto Coppi on five wins at Il Lombardia, with the pair sitting at the top of the all-time winners’ pile.

Speaking after the finish, the world champion reflected on an incredible season that has seen him retain his Tour de France title, win the European Championship for the first time, and bring up 100 career victories as a professional.

Pogačar: “To win five times in a row, every time I have started, it feels that this course and this race are really suited for me. Also, at the same time, I have such a good team around me that we can pull it off. Big thanks to all my teammates!

Pogačar’s latest win takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s season win tally to 93, with the Emirati squad continuing to build on the previous all-time season record of 85 set by Team Columbia-HTC in 2009.

Under the autumn sun of Lombardy, Pogačar’s teammate Isaac del Toro produced his own brilliant display to take fifth place across the line, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) finishing as the runner-up. Rafał Majka, meanwhile, brought the curtain down on his 15-year professional career.











