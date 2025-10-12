UAE closely monitoring developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calls for de-escalation

ABU DHABI,12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the ongoing developments between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for de-escalation and the avoidance of measures that could exacerbate tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the importance of prioritizing restraint and wisdom, and of adopting diplomatic means to resolve differences in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in South Asia.