Emirates Judgment Enforcement to showcase smart services in GITEX Global 2025

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Judgment Enforcement, the first technology-driven firm in the Middle East specialising in the execution of judicial rulings and field inspection services for various government entities, will take part in the 45th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence event, held from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the exhibition, Emirates Judgment Enforcement will showcase a portfolio of innovative digital judicial enforcement services developed through digital transformation and artificial intelligence technologies.

These include systems for reviewing and registering cases electronically, procedures for seizing assets, smart notifications, evacuation and handover services, and automated platforms for auditing and reviewing payments.

The company will also highlight its ongoing efforts to implement AI-powered smart solutions that use data analytics algorithms to predict enforcement scenarios, aiming to accelerate procedures and ensure the highest levels of accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in judicial execution operations.

Emirates Judgment Enforcement said that its participation in GITEX Global 2025 comes as part of its strategic commitment to supporting digital transformation in judicial enforcement and field inspection across government entities.

The company stressed that it will continue to integrate AI and emerging technologies to build a smart, cohesive, and efficient judicial ecosystem capable of meeting customer expectations, accelerating litigation and enforcement processes, and ensuring swift and effective justice.

It emphasised that GITEX Global 2025 provides an ideal platform to connect with global industry and technology leaders, explore the latest innovations and digital solutions, and further drive innovation and transformation within its services.

During the exhibition, Emirates Judgment Enforcement will showcase a wide range of smart digital services designed to streamline enforcement procedures, enhance user experience, and strengthen integration with judicial authorities.

Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Justice, the company supports judicial entities in executing court judgments, contributing to the ministry’s strategic and operational goals through innovative, technology-driven solutions that ensure efficiency, speed, and the delivery of justice with transparency and precision.

