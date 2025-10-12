Ministry of Education showcases latest digital innovations at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Education will showcase its latest digital innovations and initiatives at GITEX Global 2025, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13–17 October 2025. The Ministry’s participation highlights the next generation of education in the UAE and reaffirms the nation’s position as a global leader in adopting and developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in education.

Held under the theme ‘Shaping a Skill-Driven Future,’ the Ministry’s participation aligns with its efforts to design the future of learning and empower teachers and students with advanced digital tools that enhance quality education and build future-ready skills. It also highlights the significant transformation taking place in public schools, coinciding with the introduction of AI as a formal subject across all grade levels. This significant step reflects the UAE’s commitment to leveraging technology as a cornerstone for developing knowledge capital.

Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, affirmed that the Ministry’s participation in GITEX Global reflects its strategic vision to showcase its progress in integrating AI into education. He noted that this participation provides an opportunity to highlight the UAE’s leadership in building a comprehensive digital education ecosystem that reflects the nation’s confidence in its youth’s capacity for innovation and creativity.

He added that the Ministry aims to exchange expertise with global technology leaders, explore the latest smart learning solutions and present its innovative platforms and projects designed to deliver a more inclusive, flexible and high-quality learning experience for students, educators and parents alike.

The Ministry’s participation this year features a selection of projects developed by its educators, demonstrating the integration of AI to support the learning process and empower teachers with advanced tools that enrich the classroom experience. Among these projects are:

• Learning Companion – An AI-powered smart platform that enables teachers to design customised lesson plans and interactive content more efficiently. It converts traditional materials into innovative digital strategies tailored to each learner’s needs through an interactive experience led by an Emirati teacher that supports multiple languages and smart analytics to track student progress. The platform enhances teaching quality and personalisation.

• AI Ethics Platform – An interactive educational platform for students aged 7–10 that instils ethical and responsible technology use through adaptive learning experiences. The platform features virtual characters that guide students through real-life scenarios, encouraging critical thinking, empathy and ethical decision-making in their interaction with AI technologies.

Educator Innovations: Towards Smart and Integrated Learning

• Language Assistant Robot – A multilingual educational robot developed in collaboration with the Emirates College for Advanced Education. It enhances students’ English and foreign language skills through realistic voice interaction, progress tracking and smart recommendations.

Under the theme ‘Future Makers’, the Ministry also showcases student-led innovations that reflect creativity in using technology to solve real-world challenges:

• Desert Conqueror Robot – A solar-powered AI innovation designed to combat desertification through smart agriculture in arid regions. Equipped with environmental sensors, the robot monitors conditions and performs precise irrigation, demonstrating how technology can drive sustainability and inspire students to tackle environmental issues.

• RoboFold – A student-designed LEGO-based robot that uses AI to identify fabric types and calculate the precise folding force required for each piece, demonstrating practical creativity and problem-solving.

In addition, the Ministry’s participation features projects from schools and education clusters, along with workshops and discussions on AI and the future of education, highlighting its commitment to building an advanced digital education ecosystem aligned with global transformation.

