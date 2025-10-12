International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature announces shortlist for 17th edition

ALEXANDRIA, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature (IAACL), presented by e& and organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), announced the shortlist for its 17th edition at a press conference held at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt.

This year’s shortlist features 25 titles across five categories, reflecting the diversity of Arabic publishing. Jordanian publishers led the nominations with ten titles, followed by Egypt with seven, the UAE with four, Lebanon with three, and Bahrain with one.

Since its inception in 2009, the award has evolved into a key benchmark for children’s and young adult literature in the Arab world. Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the UAEBBY, this year’s edition received a record 407 submissions from 22 countries, involving 280 authors, 263 illustrators, and 116 publishers.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, said the record participation underscores the growing significance of Arabic children’s literature and the confidence placed in the award as a standard of excellence. “This is a defining moment for Arabic children’s literature. It demonstrates that our books are no longer confined by geography but are part of a broader human conversation that conveys a message of hope for future generations,” she said.

Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, expressed pride in hosting the event, noting that the award highlights the crucial role of children’s literature in shaping awareness and identity. “Announcing the shortlist for this award adds a significant chapter to our library’s history. It reaffirms that culture remains the strongest bridge between people and generations,” he said.

Mohammed Al Amimi, Acting General Manager of e& Northern Emirates, said the company’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to initiatives that invest in people and knowledge. “Books unite hearts and minds through ideas. This award has built a strong community of writers, illustrators, and publishers, driving innovation and creative excellence,” he added.

The 17th edition’s shortlisted titles span five categories: Early Childhood, Picture Book, Chapter Book, Young Adult, and Non-Fiction and Realistic Books. The winners will be announced during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair on 5th November 2025, with total prize money of AED1.2 million distributed across the five categories.

The International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature continues to serve as a vital platform connecting Arab authors with young readers globally, fostering creativity and promoting Arabic language and culture across generations.