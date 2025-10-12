Expand North Star marks decade of global startup growth

DUBAI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th anniversary edition of Expand North Star, part of GITEX GLOBAL, has attracted more than 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from 180 countries, reaffirming its position as the world’s largest startup and investor gathering.

This year’s edition includes Brazil as the official Country Partner, alongside first-time participation from Ecuador and Chile. With global venture capital investments reaching US$368 billion in 2024, the event continues to play a pivotal role in scaling the global digital economy and driving growth across emerging AI-driven markets.

Running from 12th to 15th October, the four-day event aims to elevate investment, funding, and scaling opportunities, strengthening partnerships that foster inclusive and sustainable digital development.

Tatiana Riera, Chief Operating Officer at the Dubai Office of ApexBrasil, highlighted the UAE’s role in connecting global innovation ecosystems, saying that Brazil, home to over 20,000 startups, seeks to “co-create the future” through partnerships in Dubai.

Ecuador also made its debut with 20 startups and 22 companies showcasing AI-driven and medical technology solutions. Ecuador’s Ambassador to the UAE, Felipe Ribadeneira, said the participation marks a new chapter in UAE–Ecuador cooperation, with plans to sign a memorandum during the World Government Summit to establish a technology logistics corridor.

Chile joined the event for the first time with 12 companies across diverse sectors, and hosted the Chile-Dubai Innovation Summit to enhance cooperation in technology and export diversification.

Investors with a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets under management attended the event, reflecting its global economic impact. Dr. Jorg Goschin, CEO of KFW Capital, said that Dubai’s technology ecosystem and capital appetite make it a “natural partner” for co-investment into high-quality European innovation.

On the opening day, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, signed new partnerships with Presight, 28 Digital, ApexBrasil, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia to further promote innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Through its initiatives, Expand North Star supports Dubai’s goal of creating 30,000 new jobs by 2030 and producing at least 10 unicorns by 2031, solidifying its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment.