Regional Sports Arbitration Regional Seminar concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Regional Sports Arbitration Regional Seminar concluded today in Abu Dhabi, after being hosted for two days by the UAE National Olympic Committee and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia.

The closing day featured presentations on best practices by the Qatar Sports Arbitration Foundation, highlighting its ongoing development efforts since its establishment, with participation Salman Alansari vice President and a session by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) titled “Is Sports Arbitration Under Threat?”. Presented by Benoit Pasquier partner of Charles Russel speechlys.

Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Basem, Chairman of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center, described the Saudi experience as rich and comprehensive, covering establishment, regulations, management, case volume, and media relations. He emphasised the importance of developing arbitration centers at both continental and international levels, as well as supporting emerging national centers in Asia by sharing expertise on founding procedures, case management, and building trust in the arbitration system.

Salem Al Rawahi, from the Dispute Resolution and Sports Arbitration Committee in Oman, noted that the symposium shed light on key aspects of sports arbitration. He added that the participation of several Asian countries enriched the discussions by presenting diverse perspectives and experiences from the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. He expressed Oman’s intention to benefit from these experiences, especially as the Sultanate plans to establish an independent sports arbitration center.

The Olympic Council of Asia stated that the Regional Seminar successfully achieved its objectives by deepening understanding of international sports law developments, promoting awareness of arbitration procedures and key cases, and fostering dynamic engagement among sports arbitration officials and experts across Asia.

In conclusion, the Council expressed its appreciation to the UAE, Abu Dhabi, the National Olympic Committee, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for their outstanding efforts in hosting the event, and commended the active participation of experts and officials from across the continent.