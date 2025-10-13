Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organises strategic retreat to shape 2027–2029 plan

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired a strategic retreat organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in Dubai to formulate the Ministry’s sixth strategic plan for 2027–2029.

The retreat also sought to outline future directions in the fields of energy, petroleum, and mining, water and dams, roads and transport, government buildings and facilities, and housing, in a way that enhances national integration among these vital sectors and aligns with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the “We the UAE 2031” vision for comprehensive and sustainable development that places people at the heart of national priorities.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the strategic retreat represents a pivotal milestone in unifying visions and strengthening a culture of integrated institutional work. He noted that the next phase requires a more flexible and innovative approach to strategic planning, one that enhances the Ministry’s readiness for the future and reinforces its position as a leading federal entity.

He explained that the formulation of the new plan comes as the UAE witnesses rapid growth and comprehensive development across various sectors, calling for the adoption of innovative projects that enhance institutional efficiency, promote sound governance and support the sustainable advancement of the energy, infrastructure, transport and housing sectors. These efforts align with the nation’s ambitions for global leadership in sustainable development, the green economy and smart infrastructure.

Al Mazrouei said the new strategy will focus on transforming ideas into practical action plans and executable projects that enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforce its regional and global leadership. The Ministry, he added, will continue its efforts to develop the energy system through an integrated approach that promotes the diversification of energy sources and supports the national drive towards climate neutrality.

He added that the Ministry will work on developing resilient and smart infrastructure capable of accommodating population and economic growth, further consolidating the UAE’s position as a global model in resource efficiency and sustainable development. The Ministry will also prioritise the security and sustainability of energy and water resources, while advancing integrated, smart and sustainable infrastructure that meets housing needs and ensures financial sustainability.

The retreat featured a series of sessions and specialised presentations that provided insights supporting the Ministry’s future directions. Among the highlights was a presentation by Dr. Mohamed Qasem, Dean of Dubai Future Academy, who discussed the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing government systems and future foresight. He highlighted opportunities for leveraging modern technologies to improve service quality and boost institutional performance efficiency.

Haitham Al Rais, Deputy Head of Strategy at the Prime Minister’s Office, also presented the new directions for strategic planning in the federal government and the transition from strategic planning to strategic intelligence, in light of global changes that require government entities to adapt swiftly.

Laila Al Balushi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at MoEI, delivered a presentation outlining the Ministry’s achievements under its current strategic plan and the objectives of the upcoming 2027–2029 plan. She detailed the plan’s main pillars and mechanisms for aligning them with the targets of the We the UAE 2031 vision.

The retreat also included in-depth discussions on the key strategic pillars that will shape the Ministry’s future work. Participants explored ways to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital twins in planning and implementation, enhance institutional performance, improve resource efficiency and strengthen transparency and accountability, in line with the UAE government’s vision to build agile, proactive and future-ready institutions.

During the retreat, Al Mazrouei honoured Eng. Hassan Al Mansouri with the Ministry’s Medal of Honour, recognising his dedicated efforts during his tenure as Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, and his outstanding contributions to advancing this vital sector and enhancing government performance.

He also honoured the teams behind the first, second and third transformational projects, in appreciation of their efforts in implementing innovative initiatives that supported the Ministry’s future direction.

The retreat concluded with the development of a comprehensive vision for future transformational projects that will serve as the foundation for implementing the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2027–2029. The discussions resulted in the design of specialised programmes aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and institutional creativity across the Ministry.