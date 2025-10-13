UAE allocates US$10 million to strengthen community resilience to natural disasters in Asia, the Pacific

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has announced the allocation of US$10 million to enhance the resilience of communities across Asia and the Pacific to deal with natural disasters.

The initiative, launched through UAE Aid Agency, will support the Emirates Nature–WWF, in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), to implement the “Community Resilience to Natural Disasters Programme.”

The announcement was made on the fourth day of the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress, hosted by Abu Dhabi.

The Community Resilience to Natural Disasters Programme is a joint initiative between WWF and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The programme aims to harness nature-based solutions to strengthen communities’ ability to withstand and adapt to natural hazards, enhance disaster preparedness, and promote sustainable sources of income.

The UAE’s US$10 million contribution will support the first phase of the programme, designed to attract additional co-financing from public and private sector partners and donor institutions. The goal is to expand the programme’s reach and ensure long-term sustainability through shared responsibility and collaboration.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s pioneering global role in advancing international cooperation for the benefit of people and nature.

Dr. Al Ameri said, “This initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to invest in preventive action and enhance the adaptive capacities of local communities in facing natural disasters.

The strategic partnership between Emirates Nature and WWF reflects the UAE’s commitment to moving from crisis response to readiness and resilience, empowering communities to adapt and recover effectively.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature–WWF, stated, “This commitment reflects the UAE’s belief that resilience begins within communities. For 25 years, Emirates Nature–WWF has worked hand in hand with the nation’s leadership and local partners to empower people and protect nature. Extending this ethos, by leading this programme across Asia-Pacific allows us to collaborate with communities in strengthening their natural defences, securing livelihoods, and shaping resilient, thriving futures together.”

Kirsten Schuijt, Director-General of WWF International, said, “Nature is one of humanity’s strongest allies in reducing disaster risk. Through this initiative, partners will support communities leading the restoration and stewardship of the ecosystems that protect them - from mangroves to mountains - while laying the foundation for safer, more resilient societies. This is a collective investment in both environmental integrity and human security.

Nena Stoiljkovic, IFRC Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Diplomacy and Digitalisation, stated, “The frequency and intensity of natural hazards are increasing, and the best way to protect and save lives is to build resilience before they strike. This initiative focuses on preparedness, adaptation and the mitigation of disaster risk - ensuring that hazards do not become disasters. By working with nature as our first line of defence, together with WWF, we can strengthen communities, safeguard lives and livelihoods, and reduce the human and economic cost of future crises.”

The Community Resilience to Natural Disasters Programme focuses on three key pillars: the restoration of natural protective systems, including mangrove forests and coral reefs; the promotion of sustainable livelihoods, supporting farmers, fishers and small enterprises through eco-tourism and income diversification; and strengthening community preparedness through early warning systems and risk reduction frameworks developed with local communities.

The programme’s first phase will be implemented in the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands, establishing a scalable model for future regional expansion.

