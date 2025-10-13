TRENDS wins Nafis Award in Supervisory Positions category

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has won the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council’s Nafis Award in its third edition (2024–2025) under the Supervisory Positions category. The award recognises TRENDS’ outstanding efforts in youth empowerment, its achievements in attracting and qualifying national talent, and its success in creating a stimulating work environment that contributes to developing qualified future leaders capable of keeping pace with global developments.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that winning the Nafis Award reflects TRENDS’ success in implementing leading institutional practices for empowering youth as key drivers of the future. He added that the award motivates the centre to continue strengthening and advancing the role of young professionals within its operations.

Dr. Al Ali also commended the Nafis programme for its vital role in encouraging institutions to invest in youth and enhance their participation across various sectors. He noted that TRENDS values its strategic partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which has supported the centre’s efforts to attract and develop national competencies.

He further emphasised that TRENDS considers investment in youth a cornerstone of its institutional framework and continues to qualify and empower national talent to meet future requirements and strengthen their roles in research, management and decision-making.

Nasser Mohamed Al Ali, Head of the Administrative and Media Affairs Sector at TRENDS, said that this achievement is the result of continuous institutional efforts to build national capabilities. He reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to providing an attractive and supportive work environment that fosters excellence, creativity and innovation, while offering Emirati talent opportunities for professional and leadership development.

He added that this award serves as an incentive to further attract Emirati talent, supporting the centre’s vision and future strategy to build a globally recognised research ecosystem driven by qualified national expertise.