Awqaf Abu Dhabi showcases endowment-based impact at IUCN Philanthropy Summit 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) successfully concluded its participation as a Strategic Institutional Partner at the IUCN Philanthropy Summit 2025, held at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Abu Dhabi.

The partnership reinforces Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s commitment to positioning the UAE as a global leader in sustainable, endowment-based philanthropy, while strengthening collaboration with international institutions to advance innovative financing models that support the circular economy, drive economic diversification, and achieve long-term social impact.

Organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as part of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, the Summit convened global philanthropic, financial, and environmental leaders to explore how innovative models of giving can help close the $1.3 trillion global biodiversity financing gap and accelerate the transition toward sustainable and regenerative economies.

As part of the collaboration, Awqaf Abu Dhabi hosted the Breakout Session titled “Closing the Loop: Philanthropy Powering Our Circular Future,” which explored how philanthropy can catalyse the shift to a more circular and sustainable future.

The discussion focused on how endowment-based financing can fund innovation, support early-stage projects, and drive long-term value by reinvesting returns into social and environmental impact.

Led by Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the dialogue also highlighted how Awqaf channels capital into sectors such as healthcare and education, creating a continuous cycle of regeneration and measurable impact.

“It was an honour to take part in the IUCN Philanthropy Summit and engage with global leaders who share a vision for meaningful, measurable impact”, said Al Qassim. The discussions were truly inspiring and reaffirmed our belief that collaboration is key to building a more sustainable and compassionate world. The Summit also offered a powerful platform to reimagine how giving can shape a data-driven, regenerative, and lasting model of philanthropy. At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we see endowments as a bridge between generosity and governance, transforming every act of giving into a sustainable investment in humanity’s collective progress”.

He also delivered the keynote address for the Interactive Panel Session titled “The Multiplier Effect: Amplifying the Power of Philanthropic Investment” during the summit. In his remarks, he emphasised how structured, endowment-based philanthropy can evolve from one-time giving into a regenerative system that continuously multiplies social and economic value. He shared how Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s approach transforms each contribution into a lasting financial base that builds confidence, attracts collaboration, and bridges compassion with capital to deliver measurable, long-term impact across key sectors.

“Our engagement at the Summit reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s role in advancing the UAE’s vision for sustainable and inclusive growth. By linking philanthropy to innovation and long-term financial stewardship, we are building systems of giving that not only respond to today’s challenges but continue to create value for generations to come,” Al Qassim concluded.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the summit underscores its growing role as a catalyst for sustainable finance and impact-driven philanthropy. Through strategic collaborations with global partners, the Authority continues to advance innovative endowment frameworks that align with the country’s sustainability agenda and contribute to national goals such as economic diversification and social well-being.

Established under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Awqaf Abu Dhabi is dedicated to transforming the culture of giving into a lasting financial ecosystem. By embedding transparency, accountability, and innovation into every aspect of endowment management, the Authority aims to ensure that every contribution continues to create value, empower communities, and serve generations to come.