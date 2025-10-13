UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins inaugural Valdengo-Oropa race in Italy

VALDENGO, Italy, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Adam Yates rose triumphant once more for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the British climber winning the inaugural edition of the Valdengo-Oropa. Otherwise known as the Trofeo Tessile & Moda, Yates won the Italian one-day on the summit finish at the Santuario di Oropa.

Yates’ triumph came a week after his victory at the Coppa Agostoni, reaffirming his strong form at the end of the season. He secured the 170-kilometre Italian race with a commanding climb to the Santuario di Oropa summit, following a well-executed team strategy that combined the experience of seasoned riders with the ambition of emerging talents.

Among the standout performers were Enea Sambinello, Mateo Pablo Ramírez and Adrià Pericas, whose tactical contributions played a pivotal role in paving the way for Yates’ victory amid fierce competition from top European cyclists.