K2 showcases future of autonomy at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- K2, an Abu Dhabi-based, government-owned advanced-technologies company, is making its debut at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 - the world’s largest technology, AI, and startup convention - by unveiling its most comprehensive portfolio of autonomous innovations to date.

For the first time, K2 will showcase a complete ecosystem of intelligent automation, featuring Autonomous Taxi and Delivery Vehicles developed by AUTOGO, a K2 subsidiary. Both systems have progressed from concept to full road-tested operation in only six months, marking a milestone for smart mobility in Abu Dhabi.

The showcase will also feature Sam the Humanoid, a retail robot created exclusively for GITEX 2025, who will interact with visitors and present them with an exclusive Kbubu mascot, a collectable symbolising K2’s fusion of technology, creativity, and culture.

The showcase will feature Over The Moon, a fully automated café concept serving premium beverages prepared entirely by robotic systems, while Autonomous Robots will roam K2’s stand, engaging directly with guests and showcasing how AI and robotics can coexist naturally with human environments.

Additionally, Magnus RAAD, a command and firefighting vehicle purpose-built for the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, will be displayed within the Abu Dhabi Government Stand.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said, “Our innovations are not only a step towards the future - they are a step towards a future driven by impact, adaptability, and human empowerment. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence are redefining our daily lives and elevating the world around us. At K2, we aim to empower both humans and robots to reach new heights together.”

Waleed Alblooshi, Director of Communications at K2, stated, “GITEX GLOBAL is a platform to show how innovation can serve people, empower industries, and build opportunities for the next generation. The only way to predict the future is to create it - and that is exactly what we are demonstrating at GITEX: the future, manifest.”