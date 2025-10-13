‘Research, Technology and Innovation Park’ adopts new brand name

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has announced the refresh of its corporate identity and adoption of a unified brand name “SPARK”, which will henceforth be its official name.

The move replaces the previously used variations such as SRTI Park and SRTIP, and reflects a strategic shift toward clearer, more engaging communication in line with Sharjah’s growing reputation as a global hub for innovation.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, explained that the update reflects a broader strategic vision aimed at reinforcing the Park’s institutional identity and linking it to its ongoing growth journey.

“We are entering a defining phase in the Park’s evolution focused on solidifying its role as a key driver of research and innovation in the region,” said Al Mahmoudi. “The refreshed identity reflects this transformation and unifies the way we communicate with our local and international partners under one cohesive vision that embodies our ambition to be a global destination for innovation and knowledge.”

This identity refresh reaffirms the Park’s commitment to continuous innovation across all aspects of its operations, including communication and visual identity, in alignment with its vision to foster an ecosystem that connects knowledge, technology, and creativity.

With this step, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park joins the ranks of leading global organisations - such as Meta, Accenture, and Airbnb - that have modernised their identities to reflect their evolution and remain more connected to their audiences and missions.