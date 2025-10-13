FNC Speaker discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Japanese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral issues of mutual concern and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, reflecting the vision of their leaderships and the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Japan.

Ghobash affirmed the depth of the distinguished partnership between the UAE and Japan, which has continued to grow across the political, economic and cultural fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972.

He affirmed that UAE-Japan cooperation stands as a model of partnership and mutual respect, stressing the value of exchanging visits and expertise between the Federal National Council and Japan’s House of Representatives and House of Councillors.

Ghobash lauded Japan’s hosting of Expo 2025 in Osaka, congratulating the Japanese side on this remarkable global accomplishment.

For his part, the Japanese Ambassador praised the Federal National Council’s effective parliamentary diplomacy and active engagement in international forums. He reaffirmed the strength of the friendly relations between the two countries and the shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across all fields.