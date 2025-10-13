ALC approves shortlists for Kanz Al Jeel Award

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced today the shortlists for the fourth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award.

The award was launched by the ALC to celebrate outstanding works of Nabati poetry, revive the heritage and authentic values embedded in this art form, and promote folk studies and related research.

The Award’s Higher Committee, chaired by Ali Obaid Al Hameli, Emirati writer and media professional, approved a list of 17 nominated works from nine Arab and foreign countries across four main categories.

This selection process will pave the way for the winners of the fourth edition to be chosen at the upcoming meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Six works were selected in the Arts category, three in Poetic Publications, five in Poetry Matching, and three in Studies and Research. The Translation category was withheld this year following a review of the judges’ reports by Higher Committee members, namely, Dr. Hamda Al Hammadi, Director of the Arabic Language and Literature Department at the Ministry of Culture; Dr. Shakir Noori, prominent media professional and novelist; poet Obaid bin Qadlan Al Mazrouei; and Dr. Abdullah Ghliss, author and leading literary and academic figure in the Gulf region, with writer and researcher Waleed Alaaeldin serving as rapporteur.

This year, the Kanz Al Jeel Award received a total of 830 entries across its six categories, submitted from 35 countries, including 19 Arab nations. This marks a 38 percent growth from the 601 nominations received in the previous edition, highlighting the growing confidence in the award and its advanced standing among specialised literary awards, further establishing the strong presence of Emirati culture in the world of Nabati poetry, both regionally and internationally.

The shortlisted nominees come from nine countries: Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Kingdom.

The works were selected based on their adherence to the Award’s criteria, their connection to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and their ability to inspire future generations and strengthen their bond with their culture and heritage, especially as the Award’s name is inspired by one of Sheikh Zayed’s timeless poems.



