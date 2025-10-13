MoHAP reports record results in National Hypertension Campaign

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced record-breaking results from the National Campaign for Early Detection of Hypertension, surpassing its target by 157 percent. This landmark achievement demonstrates the efficiency, readiness, and forward-looking approach of the UAE’s healthcare system.

More than 110,000 screenings were carried out across the Emirates, well above the initial target of 70,000. The campaign aimed to promote preventive practices and strengthen a culture of early detection to curb non-communicable diseases, particularly hypertension.

The results were announced during a ceremony held in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Nada Hasan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention Department at MoHAP, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at MoHAP, senior health officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and experts from the Emirates Cardiac Society.

The event marked the concluding phase of the campaign, providing a platform to showcase its achievements and explore strategies to ensure a lasting and sustainable health impact across the country.

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi stressed that the national hypertension campaign was propelled by integrated government action and robust partnerships in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aims to establish a future-ready healthcare system focused on prevention and early intervention.

She noted that the campaign provides a practical model for transitioning from a treatment-based to a prevention-focused approach, contributing to the national target of reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases by 30 percent by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Public health is a shared responsibility and a collective national commitment involving federal, local, private, and community stakeholders,” Dr. Nada said. “Transforming field data into strategic indicators strengthens our ability to design evidence-based health policies, optimise resources, and enhance national health security, a cornerstone of the UAE’s global leadership in health.”

She added that MoHAP will integrate the outcomes of national campaigns into long-term strategic initiatives such as the transformational “Nabdak” initiative, moving from awareness drives to institutional programmes that ensure sustained impact and enhance community health awareness.

Highlighting key campaign findings, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila said that the results showed that 21% of participants who were screened had hypertension, more than 40% of the detected cases were unaware of their condition, while 29% of patients receiving treatment had not achieved the desired level of blood pressure control, which reaffirms the importance of regular screening.

Bin Belaila noted that the campaign also provided nutritional advice, lifestyle guidance, and follow-up for high-risk cases in cooperation with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, Sharjah Health Authority, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Mediclinic Group, Aster DM Healthcare, American Hospital, United Medical Centre, NMC Healthcare.

She further emphasised that since 2017, the UAE has participated annually in the global May Measurement Month (MMM) campaign, led by the International Society of Hypertension. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a national platform for awareness and prevention, delivering public education, updating clinical guidelines, and expanding specialised clinics for non-communicable diseases. Through strong partnerships, the UAE has conducted tens of thousands of annual screenings and consistently ranked among the top countries worldwide in screening volume.

The event concluded with panel discussions addressing the campaign’s experience, challenges, and future opportunities for sustainable health initiatives. A documentary video showcasing the campaign was screened, followed by the recognition of participating entities with certificates and symbolic awards, reflecting a spirit of national collaboration and collective commitment to community health.

