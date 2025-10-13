EDGE unveils ECHO at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, has launched ECHO, a fully automated breach detection and protection platform.

Launched at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, ECHO marks the latest addition to ORXYLAB’s portfolio in threat detection and remediation technology.

By monitoring network and Domain Name System (DNS) activity from outside an organisation’s infrastructure, ECHO provides independent and untainted visibility into security incidents. The platform proactively detects and disrupts malicious command-and-control (C2) infrastructures before they infiltrate systems and cause harm.

With customisable parameters, ECHO detects, contains, and remediates cyber intrusions in reduced timeframes. The platform uses machine learning to block early-stage attacks with little intervention.

ECHO also discovers real-time exfiltration of credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), and sensitive data at scale, including exfiltration attempts from supply chains and trusted partners.

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said, “ECHO forms part of ORYXLABS’ mission to equip cybersecurity teams with the most refined technology solutions for assessing, monitoring, and protecting their environments. Through actionable insights and full automation, ECHO will strengthen the defences of critical stakeholders across the UAE and beyond.”

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection.



