Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to kick off 4th edition on 31st January

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- World-class women’s tennis is set to return to the UAE capital as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council confirms dates for the fourth edition, taking place from 31st January to 7th February 2026 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Following a record-breaking 2025 event that welcomed eight of the world’s top 20 players and thousands of fans across eight action-packed days, next year’s tournament is set to deliver an even bigger spectacle and once again showcase Abu Dhabi as a global destination for elite sport.

With 28 singles players and 16 top doubles teams, the fourth edition is set to build on the success of last season, where Olympic gold medalist and inaugural champion Belinda Bencic made a stunning comeback to claim her second Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, defeating rising star Ashlyn Krueger in the final, while Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez captured the doubles crown.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 event – part of the prestigious Hologic WTA tour – represents a unique convergence of world-class sport and entertainment. The tournament will once again span eight days, taking fans on a journey from opening qualifiers to the thrilling finals on Saturday, 7th February.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company, said, “For more than 15 years, Mubadala has been proud to champion tennis and bring world-class sporting experiences to the UAE. As a global investor, we are committed to creating long-term value not only in the industries we invest in but also in the communities we serve. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become one of the most significant sporting events in the UAE, inspiring future talent and uniting the community.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added, “This championship has become a highlight of Abu Dhabi’s global sporting calendar, reinforcing the capital’s reputation as an international hub for elite sport. Each year, we continue to build on this success, and we are excited to welcome players, fans and families back to Zayed Sports City for another spectacular edition.”